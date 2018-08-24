Serena Williams Won't Be Allowed to Wear Her Black Catsuit at the French Open Next Year

One only has to look as far as the Great Sports Bra Controversy of Wimbledon 2017 — when Venus Williams was forced to change mid-match after the hot pink straps of her sports bra began slipping out beneath her tank at a tournament with a notorious all-white dress code — to know that when it comes to clothing, the tennis community is serious.

So it might not come as a surprise that things are about to get even stuffier at the 2019 French Open. What does that mean for the causal tennis watcher? Well, no more catsuits, for starters. (I know, I know.) French Open president Bernard Guidicelli told Tennis Magazine that he believed that the community had become too lax where garments are concerned.

“Serena’s outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted,” Giudicelli said referring to Serena's all-black catsuit, accented with a red belt. An exact dress code has not yet been defined, but he added, “You have to respect the game and the place.”

What, exactly, about Serena's look implies that she doesn't "respect the game" is beyond us, honestly. After all, this is the woman who made her return to the Wimbledon court less than one year after a complicated delivery of her daughter Olympia — and she placed second, to boot.

A few fans have speculated that Guidicelli was body shaming Williams. After all, women are allowed to wear short skirts, but wearing a compression suit that covers her skin from neck to ankles is too much? Hmm.

Besides all that, Williams's decision to wear the black catsuit wasn't just for fashion purposes. The compression was vital in order to prevent blood clots from forming.

"I had a lot of problems with my blood clots, and, God, I don't know how many I have had in the past 12 months," she said afterwards, referring to health issues following a complicated delivery of her daughter. “So it is definitely a little functionality to it."

Perhaps she could get away with wearing ice skating tights, as she was believed to have done at Wimbledon this year. But in all honesty, we prefer the suit.