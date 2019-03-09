Serena Williams Cried When She Had to Give This Up After Returning to Tennis

Call her crazy (she gives you permission in the new Nike ad), but Serena Williams went right back to the court after giving birth to her baby. It wasn't exactly easy, though, no matter how flawless she made it look. In a new essay in Fortune, Williams says that it's not just hard for women to get out there and do their thing, it's even tougher for new moms because of how little support they get and the expectations they have to go back to work back so soon after giving birth. Not everyone's office is a tennis court, but there was one major thing that Williams really missed when she got back to the grueling schedule of training and competing.

Williams explained that even though she's accomplished so many things since she gave birth to her daughter Olympia, there's a need to support one another. She said that our workplaces have rules and ideals that are out of date with what modern women have to deal with and that many times, women are afraid to ask for help. The solution, she says is to offer help and band together.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

RELATED: Here's Why Serena Williams Didn't Celebrate Valentine's Day with Alexis Ohanian

"I've cried over Olympia so many times that I’ve lost count. I cried when I stopped breastfeeding. I sat with Olympia in my arms, I talked to her, we prayed about it, and I told her, 'Mommy has to do this.' I cried when I missed Olympia’s first steps because I was in training," she said. "I'm honest about my struggles as a working mom because I want other women out there to know they are not alone. We have to show ourselves and our female counterparts compassion and reality."

Williams notes that 42% of women are seeking mentorship, but that most women also feel like their female colleagues aren't willing to help. Instead, the data she cites says that they feel a sense of competition in the workplace instead of support. William said that she wanted to spend more time with Olympia or just relaxing by herself, but always felt a "nagging" feeling that she should be out there practicing.

RELATED: Serena Williams's Australian Open Outfit Is Giving Us Serious Bring It On Vibes

In sharing her own story, which ranges from feeling selfish for looking for "me" time to feeling like she was letting herself and her fans down when she dropped in rankings from no. 1 to no. 453. She saw it as a sort of penalty for taking time to have children and likened it to similar challenges women face in other workplaces.

"I want to remind all women reading this about the importance of supporting one another through the highs, lows, laughs, and tears, and always asking for help when it’s needed," she said. "Trust me when I say: we’ve all been there before."