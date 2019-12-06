Serena Williams' Blonde Ponytail Goes Down to Her Butt 

Image zoom Sean Zanni/Getty Images

When she's not too busy dominating the tennis court or running her eponymous clothing line, Serena Williams gives us ombré hair inspiration like no other — and now she's taking things up a notch.

To celebrate the Serena pop-up shop in Miami for Art Basel, the superstar boasted an ultra-long, wavy blonde ponytail that goes down to her butt. "I ain’t got Yacht type," she captioned the cute post on Instagram.

Clearly, Williams is living her best life at the moment. While on-board the luxury boat, the legendary athlete was bikini-clad and flipped her new hair back and forth. But who can blame her with a style that good?

Fellow tennis pro Nicole Gibbs was feeling the look as well. "Oh heck yes," she wrote. That sentiment was also shared by Williams' close friend Gigi Hadid, who simply wrote "Yes" in the comments.

VIDEO: Serena Williams Met Gala Red Carpet 2019

Being the busy woman that she is, we're sure the tennis star will be giving us a lot more stunning looks as we wrap up the year. But for now, we're going to enjoy her vacation hair just as much as she does.