Serena Williams Just Went Even Blonder for the Summer

Serena Williams is a champion on and off the court. Whether she's playing Wimbleton in a cutout Nike dress or wearing couture gowns and sneakers on the Met Gala red carpet, her outfits are always a win.

Unsurprisingly, her killer style hasn't gone unnoticed. Williams nabbed the cover of the Sports Illustrated 2019 Fashionable 50 issue, and attended the party last night in a chic white tank top and camel patent leather skirt. Along with the tennis star's outfit, her new hair color is going to inspire your summer vibe, too.

Williams debuted new golden ombré highlights on the party's red carpet. Her fresh hair color is dark chocolate brown at the roots, and blends into a lighter blonde shade at the ends. Celebrity hairstylist Vernon Francois styled Williams's new hair color in loose, cascading waves. (Just look at that shine!)

Most recently, Williams had warm copper ombré highlights so this lighter color is an example of how to give your existing highlights a mid-summer update.

As always, Williams is killing it in every way this season — and summer's only halfway over.