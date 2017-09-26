Serena Williams Turns 36! See the New Mom's Best Off-Court Selfies

Hana Asbrink
Sep 26, 2017 @ 6:00 am

Happy birthday, Serena Williams! The formidable tennis star with an eye for courtside flair turns 36 today.

There's no question that Williams is a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the court. As a tennis player, there is no shortage of superlatives bestowed upon her—and older sister Venus's—impressive wins through the years. Outside of the sports arena, Serena has shown her skills as an entrepreneur, heading up her own fashion line and aligning herself with endorsement deals.

Plus, she has a new role as of this summer: mom. Williams welcomed her first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

Last year, the superstar showed off her new HSN collection at New York Fashion Week, saying, "I'm not going to play tennis forever. It's always good to know that if I want to go into the office, I can do that."

She may best be known for her athleticism, drive, and big personality, but her fans on Instagram know she's also got strong #selfie game! From glam events to lazy days at home with her pup, Chip, it's almost easy to forget this selfie-loving gal is one of tennis's greatest gifts.

RELATED: Serena Williams Unveils the First Photo of Her Baby Girl—and Reveals Her Name

Join us in celebrating Serena's big day with her best snaps.

... but are you ready?

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Just won title number 70 today in Rome... 70 never felt better

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

My nephew @crocboi3 is always in my selfies.... 😒😡 he thinks it's funny.

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

*side-eye

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Look back at it.

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Thanks @carowozniacki for the sweater and @robbyepoole85 for the glasses 😳

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

@carowozniacki and @valgabond

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

The champions dinner #Wimbledon #SerenaSlam 2.0

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Day off all day in my #onepiece #restday #sleepallday whachudoin @venuswilliams ?? #sisters

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

A hot day today #nikecourt @nikelondon had fun with my #Nike ladies #renasarmy

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Lying down on @Gatorade shoot #behindthescenes #excited

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Finally- On my way home. #airport

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Ready?

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

#williamsinvitational

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

New Berlei sports bra. I love the zebra print! #berleisport

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

That's a wrap! Goodnight (morning) 🙈

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Beautiful day after practice.

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

American girl

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Oh mama

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So we're leaving the hospital after Six, six, seven days. Six days? [INAUDIBLE]. It's been a long time but we had a lot of complications but look who we got! We got a baby girl. [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!