Serena Williams Shows Off Her Insanely Toned Bikini Bod, Plus More of the Weekend's Best Instagrams

serenawilliams/Instagram
Rita Kokshanian
Jul 20, 2015 @ 11:00 am

Serena Williams is celebrating her Wimbledon win swimmingly. The tennis star, who took home the championship at the tournament just over a week ago, posted a snap of herself enjoying some down time on the beach in a monokini, and she looks good. In the photo, which she posted without a caption, Williams is seen looking off into the distance while showing off her insanely toned bod—how's that for some Monday gym motivation? But she wasn't the only one having fun and documenting it on Instagram. Keep reading to see the best celebrity 'grams from weekend:

Reese Witherspoon:

Naya Rivera:

Anniversary vibes. Love you @dorseyryan

A photo posted by Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) on

Rachel Zoe:

Chrissy Teigen:

Aaaaaaah vacation ("your entire life is a vacation hurrdurrr rarr rarr pfft pschhhhh")

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

Cara Delevingne:

Oh oh we're in trouble, something's come along and its burst our bubble #CaKe 🎂

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Behati Prinsloo:

It's been a rough day. ❤️👣🍑👧🏼👦🏻☀️💦🐝🐳🌈🍉🍍💞👙 you're so cool x3

A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Cindy Crawford:

Borrowed from the boys. Thanks for the dress, @randegerber. #vacationapparel

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Alessandra Ambrosio:

My kind of morning 💕☀️💕 bom dia #sundayfunday

A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on

RELATED: See the Best Instagrams From Last Weekend

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!