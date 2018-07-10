Serena Williams Buys Her Swimsuits at Target, Just Like You

Whether she's rocking Nike gear on the tennis court or sporting Valentino sneakers under her gown at the royal wedding, Serena Williams loves to have fun with fashion. In fact, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is rarely spotted without a good designer accessory, from her go-to, casual-cool Chanel espadrilles to her trusty MCM tote bag. But while she may splurge on certain wardrobe staples, when it comes to basics like swimwear, Williams appreciates a good bargain.

"Target's swimsuits are cool and fit me great," Williams says in InStyle's August issue. "I love to shop there late at night. No one is ever in the store then, so you can have as much fun as you want."

VIDEO: Watch Serena Williams Ace Every Single Shot At Our Cover Shoot

With her InStyle Badass Women Issue cover on stands now, Williams told us about everything she's loving right now, from relatable shopping habits to beauty essentials to travel spots. Scroll down for 17 of her favorite things.