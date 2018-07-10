Serena Williams Buys Her Swimsuits at Target, Just Like You

Samantha Simon
Jul 10, 2018 @ 9:00 am

Whether she's rocking Nike gear on the tennis court or sporting Valentino sneakers under her gown at the royal wedding, Serena Williams loves to have fun with fashion. In fact, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is rarely spotted without a good designer accessory, from her go-to, casual-cool Chanel espadrilles to her trusty MCM tote bag. But while she may splurge on certain wardrobe staples, when it comes to basics like swimwear, Williams appreciates a good bargain.

"Target's swimsuits are cool and fit me great," Williams says in InStyle's August issue. "I love to shop there late at night. No one is ever in the store then, so you can have as much fun as you want."

VIDEO: Watch Serena Williams Ace Every Single Shot At Our Cover Shoot

With her InStyle Badass Women Issue cover on stands now, Williams told us about everything she's loving right now, from relatable shopping habits to beauty essentials to travel spots. Scroll down for 17 of her favorite things.

Coolest Kicks

"The Valentino sneakers that I just wore [to the royal wedding]."

Style Icons

"Elizabeth Taylor and Dorothy Dandridge."

Quick Fix

"I use a NARS concealer every day."

Workout Wonder

"Nike tennis tank."

Go-to Snack

"Kale chips."

Must-Have Handbag

"My MCM tote holds everything."

Pout perfector

"Anastasia Beverly Hills lipstick."

Statement shoes

"Chanel espadrilles. I was pregnant all last summer, so I wore them pretty much every single day."

Binge-Worthy TV Shows

 “I just started watching Black Mirror, and I also love Lost in Space."

Pool-Ready Pick

"Target is my go-to."

Top Travel Spot

"Rome, Italy. The history is so amazing."

Eyelash MVP

"L'Oreal Paris mascara."

Dream Designers

"I have so much respect for classic designers like Versace, Valentino, and Chanel."

Advertisement
Ideal Meal

"Matsuhisa Paris has a truffle soup that I love."

Wardrobe Staple

"Leggings."

Skincare Savior

"The Dual Action AHA Cleanser & Mark from the MZ Skin Luxury Skincare line. I bought it in Europe."

Current Read

"I only read fiction and fantasy books. I was always the one who read Harry Potter and everything. My latest book is Sky Raiders. It’s a kid’s book—no one is allowed to judge me."

