Serena Williams Unveils the First Photo of Her Baby Girl—and Reveals Her Name

World, meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the nearly 2-week-old daughter of tennis champ Serena Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian—yes, she shares a first name with her daddy!

Williams got hump day off to an adorable start when she posted the first photo of the tiny newborn Wednesday morning.

“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories ❤️❤️,” Williams captioned the sweetest image of herself cradling baby Alexis.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Serena’s aforementioned Instagram story does not disappoint. Williams created a montage of moments from her pregnancy—from the early days (finding out she was pregnant) to actually meeting baby Alexis Jr.

Williams’s fiancé is no tech novice, so the video is pretty amazing. At one point Ohanian records Serena while she’s driving, and places the words “Your mother is the most beautiful woman on earth” over the image, an emoji of a baby chick hatching from an end toward the bottom of the screen. It may be the sweetest thing we’ve ever seen—no exaggeration.

Toward the end of the video, Williams opens up about Alexis Jr.’s birth while cradling her. “It’s been a long time,” she explains. “We had a lot of complications, but look who we got!”

Courtesy

Natch, baby Alexis already has a grand slam title. We’d expect nothing less from Williams’s spawn.

Courtesy

It goes without saying, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of Williams’s baby girl. No one could contain their excitement when news broke of Alexis Jr.’s birth, not even Queen Bey!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Baby Alexis Jr. was born on Sept. 1 and will be celebrating two weeks of life on Thursday.

RELATED: All the Celebs Are Excited to Meet Serena Williams’ Daughter

Welcome to the world, Alexis!