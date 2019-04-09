Serena Williams’s Daughter Is Her Mini-Me in a Grease-Inspired Costume

Not only does Serena Williams dominate on the tennis court, she also nails it when it comes to her personal style (who else could make the average person's wardrobe malfunction look purposeful and stylish?). So it makes sense that her daughter is taking after mom — literally.

On Tuesday, the tennis superstar posted a sweet photo to Instagram of herself and her daughter in matching 1950s-style poodle skirts.

The photo, credited to husband Alexis Ohanian (Reddit co-founder and, apparently, excellent Instagram husband), shows Serena and Olympia in a park together, matching in white shirts with poodles emblazoned on the chest, and hot pink skirts with white sneakers. Olympia even has a little pink parasol to protect her from the sun.

It's not the first time the tot has twinned with her mom — last year, we saw her in a replica of a black tutu from Off-White x Nike that Serena wore during tournament season.

Since Serena is already a fashion designer, here's hoping we'll one day get an Olympia-inspired clothing line.