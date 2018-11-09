Welcome to The Fault in Our Stars' Stars, a recurring column wherein we dig into the astrological compatibility — or lack thereof — of your favorite celebrity couples.

In the realm of celebrity journalism, the phrase "power couple" is often tossed around willy-nilly, with every Jack and Jill in the greater Hollywood area getting the designation.

But with all due respect, no celebrity couple should be given the title unless their names are Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. Between the two of them, they have broken records, launched one of the most popular platforms on the internet and still had time to be one of the most attractive couples at the 2017 Met Gala.

So it's no wonder that these two were able to overcome one of the most common problem faced by Libras (Williams) and Tauruses (Ohanian) in romantic relationships: Money.

The couple:

Serena Williams is a tennis superstar with more than 23 Grand Slams under her belt — but that doesn't even begin to cover her CVS receipt-long list of accomplishments. She's also an entrepreneur; a fashion designer; a Nike ambassador; a humanitarian — oh and a working mom who launched her own campaign (#ThisMama) to spotlight the less glamorous aspects of motherhood.

Ohanian, too, has done well for himself in his 35 years. The tech entrepreneur co-founded Reddit in 2005 and sold it to Conde Nast when he was just 23 years old. He rejoined the now-independent company in 2015, but has since stepped back to focus on investments. Did we mention he also co-founded investment firm Initialized Capital? Yeah. These two are ambitious, to say the least.

His sign:

Taurus: In relationships, Tauruses are known to be slow and deliberate. "Taurus is a sexy and sensual sign, known for cautiously considering their life decisions, before charging full force into them once sure of what they want," reads Compatible Astrology.

Her sign:

Libra: One thing Libras are not lacking is self confidence. "They are sure of themselves and can be master seducers once they set their eyes and hearts on you," according to Compatible Astrology. "They are very good conversationalists and give personalized attention to their beloved."

The relationship:

If you're looking for fairytale-like stories of romance, look no further than these two. Williams and Ohanian first met in Italy back in 2015, when they were staying at the same hotel in Rome. Legend has it (per Vanity Fair, that is), that Williams was dining with friends in a courtyard and tried to get Ohanian to leave — thus letting them have a private breakfast — by telling him that a rat had just ran past his table. When he didn't move, they invited him to join them. See! Romance.

A few months later, the pair had their first official date when Williams invited Ohanian to Paris before the French Open. The couple ended up taking a romantic stroll around the City of Light for 6 hours before the tournament began, putting every Tinder date you've ever been on to shame.

In December of 2016, after about a year of dating, Ohanian brought their relationship full circle when he proposed to Williams at The Hotel Cavalieri in Rome, where they first met. Of course, the moment was revealed on Reddit.

“I felt like a door had been opened to a person who made me want to be my best self," he told Vanity Fair of the moment he knew he wanted to marry Williams. "I find myself just wanting to be better by simply being around her because of the standard she holds.” The couple welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian in September of 2017, and wed a couple months later in November.

The compatibility breakdown:

"Libra and Taurus can be a mixed bag," says Perkins. "Both signs are ruled by Venus, so they have a lot in common in their love of all things pleasing and beautiful, like music, art, clothing, Nike x Off White, etc."

"Yet, sometimes that pairing struggles with money, as Taurus likes to be generally cautious but splurge on big-ticket luxury items, while Libra prefers to just spend money liberally wherever they go," she adds. However, given their penchant for money-making ventures — it seems like these two are constantly launching their own individual projects — spending habits are probably the least of their worries. "I can’t see that as a problem for this pairing because they’re both literally millionaires."