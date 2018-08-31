Venus and Serena Williams Are About to Throw Down Again

This Friday, the Williams sisters are set to go head to head again at the U.S. Open. Serena and Venus are no strangers to the occasion, but every time the two sibs take the court, it's a momentous occasion. With so many fans ready to see the two sisters take each other on, it's time to look back on what makes this particular pairing so special. Sure, they're sisters, but it helps that they're two sisters that can each say that they're the world's best player. Add to that the fact that they're still supportive of one another and it's a tale of sportsmanship, competition, and, of course, some killer fashion.

The first time Venus and Serena duked it out at the U.S. Open was in 1998 and the most recent bout was in 2015 (the two last met one another at the 2018 Indian Wells Masters 1000 earlier this year). It's the 30th match overall between the two and the 16th time they'll be facing off at a Grand Slam. Last night, Serena defeated Carina Witthöft, which put her into the third round of the tournament alongside Venus, which she earned by besting Camila Giorgi earlier in the week. It's the earliest the two have met in the tournament in over two decades. The 1998 Australian Open was the last time the two met this early in any competition.

Serena leads the head-to-head with 17 wins to her sister's 12. It's the 103rd U.S. Open singles match for Serena and Venus’s 95th. The sisters' skill isn't the only thing on display during their tournaments. As fans watch on, wondering if it's okay to cheer on one sister at the expense of the other, there's a laser focus on everything from their serves to the beads and braids in their hair to their choice of shoes and skirts to bodysuits and tutus.

Thankfully, fans of the Williams sisters have plenty to look back on in this ongoing rivalry. From the jokes that Venus tosses out, saying that her sis had an unfair advantage while she was pregnant, to the throwback photos that materialize every time the two even have a chance to face each other, there's a lot to love. There's no doubt that both of them want to win — but it's probably less heartbreaking when you can celebrate victory and defeat alongside your sister.