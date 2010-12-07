Serena Bedazzled Her Cast, Jimmy Choo Returns to Men's Footwear, and More!

1. Serena Williams, who has an injured foot, bedazzled her own cast with Swarovski crystals. [NYPost.com]

2. After seeing the success of its men's shoes collaboration with H&M, Jimmy Choo announced plans to re-launch (for the first time in nine years!) a men's footwear line next fall. [LATimes.com]

3. Paul McCartney: Face Cream Fan. Who knew? [NYPost.com]

4. Rebecca Minkoff announced that she is planning to open her first standalone store in New York. [ELLE.com]

5. Makeup expert Bobbi Brown now partly-owns a gym in New Jersey. Here's to hoping she stocks the locker room with her products! [Stylelist.com]

6. Rumor has it that fashion lover Kanye West is in talks to have Balmain's Christophe Decarnin design his next tour costumes. [HintMag.com]