The K-Beauty Deals You Don’t Want to Miss During Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale

It’s no secret some of the best skincare products come out of Asia, and the Korean beauty offerings have exploded into public consciousness over the past few years. Whether you’re looking to dip your toes in the luxurious, anti-aging properties of some of the top K-beauty brands or want to finally try products from Dr. Jart+, Glow Recipe, and Innisfree, now’s your chance to do so for less.

For Cyber Monday this year, Sephora is showering us with markdowns on top-rated makeup and beloved skincare products — but some of the biggest savings opportunities are hiding in the holiday gifts section.

Sephora has tons of curated product bundles to save you money this season (and make shopping for thoughtful gifts super easy), and some of those sets are marked down even more right now — in some cases, you can get five products for under $20, like the Dr. Jart+ Mini Must-Haves Experiment Kit.

The set includes five mini versions of customer favorites, including one of the BB creams that helped make the Korean brand so popular, along with a redness-correcting treatment that improves discoloration in mere minutes. Sephora has several deals running right now on Dr. Jart+ sets — you can get the sheet masks loved by 10,000 Sephora shoppers for nearly 30 percent less, or try out more from the redness-fighting Cicapair Tiger Grass line for half of what the cost would be to buy each product separately.

Innisfree is another K-beauty brand that’s been around since 2000. If its parent company Amore Pacific’s path is any indication, Innisfree is right on the cusp of becoming the next big skincare brand in the states. See what the hype in Asia has been all about with this hydrating set of green-tea infused essentials that includes an intensely hydrating cream, serum, and overnight mask.

Because so much importance is placed on keeping your skin hydrated with K-beauty routines, these products are also particularly touted for their anti-aging benefits, like keeping skin plumped up and fresh-looking. Considering the season and shopping holiday, now’s as good a time as any to tell you the antioxidant-rich, fruit-forward skincare products from Glow Recipe — another K-beauty staple — are also on sale.

The trio, comprised of the brand’s night mask, cleansing water, and moisturizer, has racked up 10,000 “loves” from Sephora shoppers, and one reviewer even said the sleep mask has her waking up “with skin as soft as a baby’s.” The blend of exfoliating and hydrating ingredients, like AHAs and hyaluronic acid, also work to reverse premature signs of aging and improve your skin’s elasticity.

In one of Sephora’s most enticing Cyber Monday deals, you can shop a four-piece set of full-sized products from Primera, a clean K-beauty brand founded in 1998, on sale.

For less than the price of one heavy-duty moisturizer, you can try out the brand’s popular Alpine Berry Water Cream along with a toner, exfoliator, and lip mask — basically, everything you need to brave the wind, snow, and dreary commutes just around the bend. Shop these Sephora exclusives before they go back to full price after Cyber Monday — or worse, sell out.