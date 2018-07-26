Sephora Is Giving Away Free Sheet Masks—But There's a Catch

Another reason to be thankful that it's almost Friday: Sephora is giving out free face masks this weekend. Yes, you read that correctly.

Beauty freebies are pretty common if you're a Sephora regular. Samples are often thrown into your bag, or if you're a VIB member, you can redeem your points to get product minis. But what is rare is getting a full-size product at Sephora for zero coins, but that's exactly what's happening, so mark your calendars. From July 27 to July 29, you can score a Sephora Collection Sheet Mask by simply walking into one of the retailers participating locations in the US and Canada, or a Sephora inside JC Penney store. (Yes, really.) You don't have to be a VIB member to get the deal, but it's only available while supplies last. If you can't make it to a physical store, you're unfortunately out of luck because the giveaway isn't being offered online.

The only other caveat is that the deal only applies to two varieties of Sephora Collection Sheet Masks, which usually retail for $6 each. You can choose between a brightening Pearl Mask that makes skin look less dull and tired, or the moisturizing Rose Mask to soothe and soften rough patches of skin.

Now, you know what to do: Rearrange your weekend plans so that they include a trip to the nearest Sephora store.