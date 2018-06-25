Sephora Is Offering Cash Back Today

We're sure you know the ins and outs of Kohl's Cash by now, but did you know that Sephora also has a secret cash-back special? Probably not, because it's only happening today, but it's a one-day event you'll definitely want to take part in.

Sephora has teamed up with RetailMeNot to offer shoppers $15 cash back on purchases of $30 or more on Sephora.com. This is an online deal only, so do your in-person perusing first and then head to your computer, because it expires at 11:59 pm EST on June 25th.

So how does it work exactly? RetailMeNot created detailed directions, but here's a few things we think are worth pointing out. You have to meet the minimum $30 total before taxes and shipping, and you have to go to Sephora.com from RetailMeNot to complete the purchase. If you meet all the requirements, you can receive your $15 cash back from your RetailMeNot wallet 15-20 days after your purchase. It's not an immediate savings, and you have to be sure to follow the site's specific directions in order to qualify.

It's pretty easy to spend $30 at Sephora, and getting half of your money back on beauty products is seriously uncommon. So if you still need a new tube of mascara or you're itching to try that new matte foundation all your friends are talking about, the time is now.