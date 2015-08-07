Sephora Is Finally Launching a Beauty Box Subscription Service

Everyone's favorite beauty megastore is about to get the Birchbox treatment. Starting next month, Sephora will launch the Play! by Sephora subscription service, which will allow you to sample the latest and greatest prestige products for just $10 per month. Each box comes equipped with five deluxe-sized samples that have been hand-picked by the brand's experts, and will follow a theme. The inaugural set has been titled Uncover the Essentials, and includes a mix of multi-tasking products like lip stains and do-it-all moisturizers.

But the fun doesn't end with the beauty staples—you'll also recieve a Play! Pass every month, which can be brought into any outpost so one of their pros can give you a one-on-one tutorial on how to use everything in the box, not to mention, score 50 points for your Beauty Insider account.

Sephora will also host monthly in-store events, aptly-titled Play! Dates, for subscribers to mingle with fellow beauty buffs. To completely round out the entire experience, you'll also have exclusive access to a Spotify playlist updated each month to make your primping process that much more fun. Play! by Sephora will land in Boston, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio, in September, with a national rollout to follow. Head over to sephora.com/play to find out when it becomes available in your city!

