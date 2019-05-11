Selma Blair and Her 7-Year-Old Son Twinned in Matching Blue Suits at Race to Erase MS Gala

Selma Blair had the best dates by her side at Friday's Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles. The actress, who was first diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in October, was joined by pals Sarah Michelle Gellar and Robin Roberts, as well as her seven-year-old son, Arthur to the event.

Selma's mini-me twinned with mom in a blue blazer, matching velvet pants, and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Blair opted for a navy two-piece tuxedo by Christian Siriano and a cane — which she first made a red carpet staple at the Oscars after-party.

The star was practically beaming while posing next to her son, offsetting her dark ruby lip with glowing skin and rosy cheeks. She styled her chin-length bob in classic curls and swept to one side.

Inside the event, Selma gave a heartfelt speech about her battle with MS and how she continues to fight to be a good mom to Arthur amid the disease. As she took the stage with her son, Blair admitted: "I have to say that I am afraid that I will fall, and I have the best fall-bearers in the world with Robin and Sarah and my son, Arthur."

"I am really happy. I am really happy that you are all here. That I get this chance to speak for so many people who don't get a chance to speak -- and oh my god, can you hear? I am talking really well," she said, before thanking Gellar and the event's co-founder Nancy Davis for their unwavering support.

"I have to tell you, everything is for our future, for the people who have immune diseases. My dream is that I get to be a useful mom as long as this kid wants me," she continued while picking up Arthur and joking: "Which is about one more year.”

Following her night out, Selma reflected on her strong relationship with her son on social media. "This child #arthursaintbleick," she captioned of photo of them on the red carpet. "He sees me at every stage. And tonight was for him in my heart. To thank him and everyone who has rooted for me and for all of us with #MS and autoimmune disease."

