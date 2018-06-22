Selma Blair Reveals She’s 2 Years Sober in an Emotional Message

Selma Blair has a lot to celebrate these days. The actress and Legally Blonde star (who will hopefully make an appearance in the new movie, fingers crossed) took to Instagram on Friday morning to share some news with her fans: She is two years sober.

It's hardly an easy feat, and it's one that Blair recognizes as a "miracle" in and of itself.

"2 years sober. 2 years feeling everything and nothing. 2 years of extreme gratitude and humility and grace," she wrote. "I thank the lord and my friends ... I prayed for a miracle at my lowest points. I am a living miracle. Thank you. Thank you."

Her history of substance abuse hasn't always been private. Exactly two years ago in June 2016, Blair was removed from a flight in Los Angeles after returning from a family vacation in Cancun. Sources told People that Blair was taken off the plane and rushed to the hospital after she took "a combination of prescription medication with alcohol."

It was then that Blair recognized publicly that she had a problem.

“I made a big mistake yesterday," she wrote in a statement to Vanity Fair. "After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret. My son was with his Dad asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace," she said.

"I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath. I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry.”

She's come a long way since then, and for that we tip our hats to Blair for her accomplishment.