Selma Blair Enlists 7-Year-Old Son to Shave Her Head Amid MS Battle

Selma Blair is switching up her hairstyle for summer, and enlisted the help of her seven-year-old son, Arthur, to achieve her new low maintenance look.

"Back to my roots," the actress declared on Instagram alongside a photo of Arthur sheering off her locks with a pair of clippers. In case you forgot, Selma rocked a short pixie cut in the early 2000s.

However, her decision to shave her head may not be for the purpose of a throwback, but rather because of her recent MS diagnosis. In October 2018, Blair revealed that she originally cut her hair into a shoulder-length bob because it was difficult to lift her arms to brush her hair when it was longer.

Since her diagnosis, the Cruel Intentions star has been candid about the struggles she experiences with her chronic illness and how she fights to be present for Arthur despite the disease.

“Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell,” Blair revealed on Instagram in May. “I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass."

She continued: "And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we want them to take to get better… I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. But it’s still morning. We get through. #realitycheck.”