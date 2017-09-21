Selma Blair Expands Her Brood with a New Four-Legged Family Member

After being forced to bid farewell to her beloved late dog Ducky last month, Selma Blair is ready to welcome another furry member to her brood.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to announce that she is embarking on "another dog love adventure," with the family's new puppy, Cappy. "And so we have begun another dog love adventure," the Legally Blonde alum began the emotional post, which shows her 6-year-old son, Arthur Saint, hugging the sleeping pooch.

"Cappuccino Houston (Cappy) entered our lives a few weeks ago. She is a shy dog, and much patience and work is being done. But, already bonded with Arthur, she is a kind and dear girl," she continued. "She is almost still a pup herself. And has already weaned her own babies. Now she has another needy young one. Arthur. And it is just what we all wanted. Thank you for all the help @angelcitypits."

The real tearjerker is found within the 45-year-old's hashtag #spiritofduckyandwink, where she seems to reference the heartbreaking post she penned after her beloved 13-year-old Chihuahua-pug mix Ducky passed away in August. "Run with the angels. We miss you so much. So much, sweet girl. Please send us our next dog. With the spirit of you and wink. Our hearts are broken," she captioned a photo of her son kissing the late pup's face.

We have a feeling Cappy will bring just as much love and joy to the Blair household as her predecessors!