Selma Blair Stepped out with a Cane for the First Time Since MS Diagnosis

For the very first time since she announced her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, Selma Blair stepped out in high style. The actor attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, bringing along a very special plus one: her cane. In a touching Instagram post, Blair explained that it wasn't just a standard walking stick, either. Because she wanted to make the night extra-special, her team made sure that her cane was decked out, with everything from personalization to patent leather.

The images show celeb nail artist Tom Bachik painting a stylized monogram and adding an actual pink diamond to the handle. Blair wore a striped Ralph & Russo dress and matching cape.

"This is love," Blair wrote on an Instagram post showing her cane being hand-painted. “How did I get so lucky? I wanted a special cane for #vanityfair dinner. So … @lyon_hearted went out and found patent leather and @bic_owen and he stitched it on. Hours of love put in. And then #tombachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through. #subtle #chic #love. I can’t thank these three enough. There are angels."

Blair revealed her MS diagnosis last October. Since then, she's spoken out about her difficulties, saying that even though she's surrounded by love and support, nobody can really feel what she goes through.

"Going out, being sociable holds a heavy price," she wrote. "My brain is on fire. I am freezing. We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a godsend and appreciated."

There is no known cure for MS. Currently, the Mayo Clinic reports that the only thing that patients can do is manage symptoms and slow the progression of the disease.

Twitter took notice of Blair's latest appearance, applauding the actress for bringing the cane along with her and calling her an inspiration to everyone.

Since news of her diagnosis came out, Blair has received support from a slew of her famous friends, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Jaime King.