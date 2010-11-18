Selita Ebanks Translates Her Racy Runaway Style to Reality

True confession: We were downright inspired by Victoria's Secret model Selita Ebanks's stunning look in Kanye West's epic video, Runaway. But considering her costume was constructed from artfully placed, skin-toned feathers, it would have been tough to imitate in reality. Luckily, at last night's Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation Gala, Ebanks's flesh-toned Costello Tagliapietra sheath provided a wearable alternative. Pick up the chic dress at Barneys, top off your look with a pair of flirty gold heels and you're ready to runaway, indeed.