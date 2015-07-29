Nail Your Next Selfie with These Tips from the Victoria's Secret Angels

From blowing kisses on the runway, to lounging in lingerie for a commercial, it's no secret that the Victoria's Secret Angels know how to work the camera. And when it comes to serving face for a picture perfect selfie the results are the same. The head turning models know all the tricks to reel in the most likes and comments, and they shared them with us while chatting about the new Body by Victoria Secret bras. We learned a lot from the ladies on mastering the art of the selfie, so take out your notebooks, and listen up, because these camera-ready tips and tricks are sure to help you ace your next self-portrait.

Polish model Jac Jagaciak, quickly declared, "She's the queen of selfies," as she pointed to Elsa Hosk. 26-year-old Hosk remained humble as she happily shared her advice, "I'm not an expert, but you have to make sure the light hits your face at the right angles. Placing the camera a little above your face is the most flattering."

Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio both agreed that when it comes to a perfect selfie, lighting makes all the difference. Tookes went on to stress, "Get the right lighting." Sampaio piggybacked off of Tookes by explaining, "You have to face the light. While we were getting ready I tried to take a selfie, but the lighting was horrible. I cannot take a selfie if the lighting isn't there." As for filters, Tookes confessed she's a big fan of Valencia's warming effect, and Sampaio loves the way Walden brightens up her pics. Most importantly, Jagaciak finished off the lesson by advising, "Every woman should just be confident. It's so important and that's truly the key."

Check out the new class of Victoria Secret Angels showing us how it's done in their stunning selfies below.

Selfie because without my crew @tracyalfajora (make) and @themartyharper (hair) nobody would let me on live television at 4am in the morning ❤️ #thanksguys #goodvibes A photo posted by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Jul 28, 2015 at 9:27am PDT

👼🏼 #vsholiday15 A photo posted by Jac Monika Jagaciak (@jacmonika) on Jul 24, 2015 at 11:20am PDT

So much fun this morning launching the new Body By Victoria Campaign! @victoriassecret Thx @nina_park & @rutgerhair 😘 A photo posted by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Jul 28, 2015 at 8:35am PDT

Glam team goals!!!!! Make up @hungvanngo hair @harryjoshhair #vsholiday @victoriassecret @thelionsny @michaelbay A photo posted by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 24, 2015 at 8:08am PDT

PHOTOS: Here Are the 22 Most Sexiest Moments from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show