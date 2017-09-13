Self(i.e.) Documentary Explores the Impact of Retouching on Self-Esteem

Social media is great—it allows you to connect with people from all over the world, stay on top of cultural and political events, and find job opportunities like never before. But with the good, of course, comes the bad—and the negative effects of the digital age are staggering, especially on self-esteem.

Women’s media company Darling Media is working to combat this nationwide danger and has chosen to do so by partnering with beloved underwear brand Aerie to create a documentary exposing the impact of retouching on women’s self-worth.

The film, titled Self(i.e.), will feature the voices and stories of women of all ages, including YouTube star Ingrid Nilsen and actress Debby Ryan.

“The intention is to stop feeding into the obsession over body image and this film really exemplifies the story behind it,” Darling CEO and Editor-in-Chief Sarah Dubbeldam said about the company and its empowering project.

Self(i.e.) won’t be released in full until 2018, but Darling Media is rolling out weekly sneak peeks beginning this Wednesday. For the next 10 weeks, the company will post a preview episode to their YouTube page. Watch the first episode, titled “Perfection,” below.

Stay tuned for next week’s chapter!