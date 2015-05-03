This Sleep Mask Will Give You a Natural-Looking Glow Overnight

It’s officially May and by now I think we’re all about ready to get our glow on (sans actually baking under the sun, of course).

While I’ve pretty much given up on my dream of ever truly being tan (aside from my dad, I’m the palest Puerto Rican I know), come spring and summer, even the slightest sun-kissed effect can give me a boost of confidence. Luckily, I found just the product to achieve that: Vita Liberata’s Self Tanning Night Moisture Mask ($45; sephora.com).

RELATED: Finally, Two Self-Tanners That Won't Leave You Reeking of That Dreaded Smell

The first night I used the formula, which is said to be packed with nourishing and anti-aging ingredients, I was both excited and nervous thinking about what I’d wake up to the next morning. Would I turn orange? Was my face going to be a different color than my body? Would I look like J. Lo? None of this happened. I looked just like myself, except my skin looked noticeably healthier and held more of a golden tint.

Unlike many self-tanners, this one doesn’t smell, won’t stain your pillowcase, and will create natural-looking radiance in just one night. But one caveat: the moisturizing benefits didn’t completely follow through every time I used. After cleansing, I applied the mask to my face, neck and chest, but by the next morning my complexion felt a touch dry and stiff, as if I had actually spent a day in the sun. So layer up on extra moisturizer folks. Because just the fact that people noticed my skin was "glowing" this week? Success.

Go Bronze: Self-Tanning Tips for Every Skin Tone