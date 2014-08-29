Self-Proclaimed Slow Fashion Retailer Zady Is Launching a Private Label

If retailers like Zara and H&M are fast fashion's BFFs, Zady is more of a frenemy. The online retailer, which launched a year ago, aims to combat the fast fashion trend with a solid lineup of locally sourced, high-quality products to appeal to consumers who are after more timeless clothing. And if that wasn't enough, they've partnered with the Bootstrap Project so that for every purchase made on their website, a local artisan in a developing country will get the funds they need. Now, Zady is bringing their self-proclaimed slow fashion sensibility a little closer to home with the launch of their own private collection, starting with a wear-everywhere sweater.

"We are aiming to provide customers with the essential knit sweater they will cherish for a lifetime," Maxine Bédat, Zady's co-founder says. The sweater is entirely made in the U.S.A—the wool is from Imperial Stock Ranch in Shaniko, Ore., and is treated in Jamestown, S.C., before being dyed in Philadelphia. The garment is then manufactured in Southern California.

The Zady sweater, which is currently in the early stages of production (see the sketch and sample above) will be available in November in time for the holiday season. Zady will then roll out the collection of essentials product by product instead of all at once. Until then, check out all the other locally sourced goods on zady.com.

