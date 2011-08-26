Selena Unplugged, Bryce's Kate Spade Video and More!

1. Watch Selena Gomez sing "We Own the Night" to fans at Ryan Seacrest's The Voice Foundation. [YouTube]

2. Bryce Dallas Howard works '60's inspired hair and bright lips in a video for her Kate Spade Campaign. [Racked]

3. Rachel Zoe will unveil her latest collection for QVC during Fashion Week. [CocoPerez]

4. Dressing for a wedding, job interview or a night at the theater? Real Simple's got you covered. [RealSimple]

5. Check out Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's sexy behind-the-scenes video for Burberry Body. [CatwalkQueen]

6. The bottle for Karl Lagerfeld's upcoming Karleidoscope fragrance is a real kaleidoscope! [Grazia]