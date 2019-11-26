Selena Gomez's New Tattoo Looks a Lot Like One of Justin Bieber's

Last night's American Music Awards wasn't just Selena Gomez's return to the stage, she also debuted a new tattoo on her leg. Her chartreuse mini dress didn't quite give fans a full look at the praying hands image, but plenty of photos circulated on Twitter (and there were more opportunities to spy the new tattoo during her performance), where backstage snapshots made the rounds. Sure, the image is a common choice for anyone getting a tattoo, but it's especially familiar to anyone who keeps up with Justin Bieber, who has something very similar on his own leg.

Gomez's tattoo includes a rosary along with the hands, whereas Bieber's is simply the two hands. His is on his left ankle. Hers features higher up on her left leg.

Gomez would be very familiar with the ink, since Bieber added it to his collection sometime before 2012. The two started dating in 2010, so there's no doubt that Gomez caught a glimpse or two of Bieber's leg.

The new tat came courtesy of Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, who's worked on both singers. He shared more of the process on his own Instagram feed.