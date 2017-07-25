New Clips from Selena Gomez's "Fetish" Video Take Place in a Giant Freezer, Naturally

We're one day away from the release of her music video for "Fetish," and Selena Gomez won't stop until she's successfully driven us crazy with speculation and anticipation.

Her latest act? On Monday, the 25-year-old songstress took to Instagram with a whole new crop of teasers for the video. In two stills and a short clip, Gomez can be seen wandering around a giant walk-in freezer, wearing nothing but a yellow sundress and a sultry look on her face. It's a little bit hot, a little bit cold, and totally steamy. In other Instagram teasers released last week, Gomez picks peaches, sets a dinner table, and showers, all in the same dress—also yellow.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Is a Total ‘70s Babe in Her Debut Coach Campaign

"Fetish Video directed by @petrafcollins and ft. @laflare1017 coming Wednesday," Gomez captioned all three of her most recent Instagram posts.

Fetish Video directed by @petrafcollins and ft. @laflare1017 coming Wednesday. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Fetish Video directed by @petrafcollins and ft. @laflare1017 coming Wednesday. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Fetish Video directed by @petrafcollins and ft. @laflare1017 coming Wednesday. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

The video's director, Petra Collins, was also behind Gomez's nostalgia-tinged video for "Bad Liar," so we know to look for more of the same Virgin Suicides-esque aesthetic from "Fetish."

RELATED: Selena Gomez Drops Her New Single "Fetish," and It's Steamier Than We Expected

We'll be counting down the minutes until it drops tomorrow!