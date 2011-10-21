Selena Gomez's Erin Fetherston Dress: Win a Sketch + Gift Card!
Getty Images; Courtesy Photo
Selena Gomez flaunted her figure in Erin by Erin Fetherston’s sweetheart strapless dress at the Teen Choice Awards this summer, and you can snag this look for your next dressy affair! The silky mini with a flowy chiffon scarf-train is available for $595 at erinfetherston.com. Not ready to commit? Borrow this look exclusively through Rent The Runway in November ($75/4 days). Sign up is free at renttherunway.com.
ENTER TO WIN: Ten lucky readers will win a sketch of the dress signed by the designer and a $100 gift card for Rent The Runway!
HOW TO WIN: Follow @InStyle on Twitter and be one of the first 10 followers to tweet a special message today at 3pm EST. U.S. residents only.
— Christina Shanahan