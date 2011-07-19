Selena Gomez Is Working on Her Own Scent!

Selena Gomez is following in the footsteps of her boyfriend Justin Bieber and launching her own scent! The pop star just signed an exclusive deal with sporty lifestyle brand Adrenalina to release a fragrance next year. "I'm already doing the whole process of smelling things and designing it and the campaign and everything, so it'll be fun," Gomez told E! Online. Bieber's "Someday" scent raked in more than $3 million dollars for Macy's, making it the most successful celebrity fragrance ever, according to WWD. Will Gomez's scent follow suit? We'll have to wait and see!MORE:• All Selena Gomez News! • Burberry Body's Sexy Ads • Jennifer Lopez's HSN Scent