Selena Gomez's Alleged Hacker Could Face Up to 9 Years In Prison

Karma is working in favor of Selena Gomez.

A 21-year-old New Jersey woman named Susan Atrach was charged with hacking Gomez’s email and stealing digital property from her, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The college student now faces a total of 11 felony counts and, if convicted, could serve a maximum sentence of nine years and eight months in state prison. Atrach is expected to be arraigned in court on or before Aug. 27 and the prosecutor is recommending that bail be set at $250,000.

Gomez’s personal accounts—including an Apple iCloud account and a Yahoo account to which both Gomez and her assistant had access—were hacked numerous times between June 2015 and February 2016, according to the Los Angeles Times. Atrach allegedly obtained stored media and shared it online, and was able to reset Gomez’s passwords by using information about her found on the internet.

That timeframe of the alleged hack makes sense considering last year Gomez’s Instagram account was shut down after several nude photos of her ex, Justin Bieber, were posted. According to Page Six, the images were taken on a joint vacation in Bora Bora in 2015, the same year Atrach hacked Gomez’s accounts.

What likely started as a prank has now transformed into a full-blown legal fiasco.