Did Selena Gomez Throw Out All Her Bras? Her Latest Look Is All About the Sideboob

Did Selena Gomez throw out all her bras? It certainly seems that way, as the pop star stepped out in L.A. to promote her singer, “Bad Liar,” in yet another chic look—with no brassiere in sight.

The Disney channel alum looked white-hot in a Jacquemus top-and-pant combo. Her plunging shirt featured large armholes that cut all the way down to the top of her pants and showed off major sideboob. She paired the daring shirt with a pair of cropped gray pants, a statement belt, and a pair of white pumps (shop a similar pair here).

The Mega Agency

Later in the day, Gomez changed into yet another look, this time wearing a pretty pleated Proenza Schouler black dress with metallic detailing near the hem. She paired the demure frock with a tight ponytail, smoky eye, peach-toned lip, and chunky black sandals (shop a similar pair here).

The Mega Agency

All hail the queen of going bra-free. See more of her best street style looks in our gallery.