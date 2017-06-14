Selena Gomez's Henley-Style Bikini Belongs in Your Swim Collection

Selena Gomez’s style mantra of late seems to be “no bra, no problem,” leading to some seriously risqué summer looks. However, the “Bad Liar” songstress isn’t ready to abandon her classic girl-next-door wardrobe just yet.

Gomez, 24, took to Snapchat recently to share a serious summertime concern with her followers. Sitting poolside, the singer shielded her eyes from the sun while attempting to look into the camera, joking, “When you try to take a really cute photo but it’s so bright out”—I guess that means no Latergram…? We feel ya, girl—but mostly, LOOK AT THAT BIKINI.

Beautiful 😍 (Instagram) #selenagomez @selenagomez A post shared by Selena Gomez ♡ (@selenasnapchats) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

The Henley-style bikini top screams old school Selena, while simultaneously shouting “GET IN MY CLOSET!”

We seriously can’t get over the cute. Not only is the look totally chic, but it’s soooo simple—like why haven’t all our swimsuits always followed this design?

While the suit isn’t a *total* steal (the top retails for $74), it’s definitely on the lower end of the luxury swimwear spectrum.

Courtesy

Marlowe Ribbed Bikini Top ($74; shopbop.com); Jax Ribbed Bikini Bottoms ($62; shopbop.com)

RELATED: You’re About to Start Seeing This Flattering Swimsuit Trend Everywhere

Shop Selena’s dreamy white two-piece while you still can!