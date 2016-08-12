Selena Gomez Wears a White-Hot Lace-Up Corset and Sheer Skirt Look on Tour

Selena Gomez’s Revival tour looks just keep on getting better. The “Hands to Myself” singer kicked off the Australian leg of her tour in Melbourne this past week and performed in a white-hot ensemble that proves her Disney days are far behind her.

Gomez took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of the sexy look by Dion Lee, which combines a lace-up corset top with a sheer skirt and fishnet tights. The singer paired the outfit with silver Ryan Storer cuffs and styled her new lob into loose waves. “Nobody loves me like you do,” she captioned this gorgeous photo.

Nobody loves me like you do 🙏🏽 A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 12, 2016 at 3:04am PDT

Her official Revival tour account offered more photos of the look from a variety of angles. “@_Dion_Lee and @RyanStorer for Act 3. #RevivalTour,” read the caption of a fierce photo of Gomez strutting on stage.

@_Dion_Lee_ and @RyanStorer for Act 3. #RevivalTour A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Aug 6, 2016 at 10:00pm PDT

Other images showed off the corset’s strappy bra top and the skirt’s sexy hip-high slit.

Thanks for the warm welcome, Melbourne! #RevivalTour A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Aug 6, 2016 at 10:02pm PDT

#RevivalTour A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Aug 6, 2016 at 10:03pm PDT

Keep scrolling for more incredible photos from her tour stops in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

Night 2 in Melbourne. #RevivalTour A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Aug 8, 2016 at 10:21pm PDT

It's your turn tonight, Sydney! #RevivalTour A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Aug 8, 2016 at 10:22pm PDT

#RevivalTour A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Aug 10, 2016 at 12:32am PDT

Gave everything in Sydney. #RevivalTour A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Aug 10, 2016 at 12:32am PDT

#RevivalTour A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Aug 10, 2016 at 12:33am PDT