Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Reportedly Move in Together

Big news, Selena Gomez + The Weeknd (Seleeknd? The Weekena?) shippers: The beloved celebrity couple is taking a major step forward in their relationship.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the couple are currently living together while in N.Y.C.

An anonymous source told the site that the pop-star pair have been sharing an apartment in a “luxury building” in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. “The master bath is outfitted with his and her vanities, a steam shower, and Kohler cast-iron bathtub," the source said about the residence. Similar units in the building are reportedly rented for upwards of $16,000/per month—so, yeah, it’s about as swanky as you’d expect from a power couple of such magnitude.

Gomez is in the city on a short-term basis to shoot her as-of-yet-untitled Woody Allen project, so the living situation isn’t permanent. The Weeknd is on tour until mid-December, so it’s likely he won’t be spending a ton of time in the apartment during Selena’s stay.

However, ET reports that Gomez typically stays at hotels when she’s working outside of L.A. This new set-up is something of a “big deal,” the source tells the outlet.

The source also shared that things have been going well for the love birds in their new digs.

"They’ve both been very gracious to the neighbors and seem very happy with their living arrangement.”

Congrats, you two!