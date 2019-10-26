Selena Gomez Hopes Justin Bieber Will Listen to Her New Songs About Him

When Selena Gomez released her highly-anticipated single "Lose You to Love Me" this week, fans found a strong connection between the lyrics and her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.

While the songstress didn't single out any particular person, sources close to Gomez confirmed that the new song is about a "famous ex," and she wants him to listen.

In a new interview with Zach Sang, Selena spoke about her latest music about heartbreak and when asked if she hopes "the individual" she wrote the songs about hears them, she replied: "Yeah, I do."

“For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t,” she continued. “I don’t even know how to do that. I can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said then I get to turn that into art.”

Meanwhile, in a separate chat with Zane Lowe, without explicitly stating Justin's name, Gomez revealed how she came to terms with finally calling it quits on their decade-long romance. "I think I had experienced years of it already so I wasn’t really thrown off, but I was just exhausted," she said.

"My heart was just so tired, and I think that allowing myself to just say that was important for me."