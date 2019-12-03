A Makeup-Free Selena Gomez Took a Magical Accessory with Her to London

Selena Gomez kicked off the holiday season by traveling in comfort.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer showed up at London's Heathrow Airport on December 2, just in time for the British Fashion Awards. While she didn't attend, she still made a splash with her outfit choice for the flight.

Selena was photographed wearing an oversized furry black jacket, black top, black sweats, and black sweats paired with black sneakers. She paired her ultra-casual ensemble with an absolutely adorable unicorn duffle bag, pearlescent white with a gold strap and pink accents. This offered a fun, magical accent that kicked up her cozy look up a notch, as the eye is naturally drawn to the unique accessory.

She also went makeup-free for the flight, and the star was absolutely glowing with her flowing chestnut locks as she adjusted her clear glasses in the sunlight. It looks like she had a cozy time on her trip to London, and even without a full face of makeup, she looked ready to face the day.

It looks like Selena is a fan of unicorns, as she stepped out in a gorgeous unicorn Coach sweater back in August 2017, so her duffle bag was likely part of her personal collection already.

It's likely the pop star took a brief trip to London either for a press outing or to spend time with her BFF Taylor Swift, who may still have been there after spending time with boyfriend Joe Alwyn for Thanksgiving. Sources close to Swift stated that she reportedly spent the holiday in London after heading there from New York.

Selena could simply be making another stop on her press tour, as she's promoting two singles at once, kicking off a new era of music. While she hasn't divulged the name of her upcoming album just yet, Selenators around the world have been anxiously awaiting her next release.