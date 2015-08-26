Selena Gomez Strips Down in Sexy Instagram Selfie

Selena Gomez is looking really good. The actress-turned-singer took to Instagram yesterday to share a sexy selfie, and we can't get over how gorgeous she looks. In the snap, Gomez wears nothing but a white ribbed tank and leopard print underwear, and her hair is pulled into a loose topknot. The confident star simply captioned the shot with the word "morning."

The 23-year-old has been all about encouraging positive body image the past few months, and back in April she shared a 'gram of herself in a swimsuit writing "I love being happy with me y'all #theresmoretolove." Keep those beautiful photos coming.

