Selena Gomez Strips Down in Sexy Instagram Selfie

Selena Gomez is looking really good. The actress-turned-singer took to Instagram yesterday to share a sexy selfie, and we can't get over how gorgeous she looks. In the snap, Gomez wears nothing but a white ribbed tank and leopard print underwear, and her hair is pulled into a loose topknot. The confident star simply captioned the shot with the word "morning."

morning A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 25, 2015 at 11:01am PDT

The 23-year-old has been all about encouraging positive body image the past few months, and back in April she shared a 'gram of herself in a swimsuit writing "I love being happy with me y'all #theresmoretolove." Keep those beautiful photos coming.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Makes a Statement in a Plunging Blouse and High-Waisted Pants