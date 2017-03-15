Selena Gomez May Have Borrowed The Weeknd's Sweater, Gets Called Out

Sure, we have photos of Selena Gomez making out with The Weeknd, partying abroad, and wearing his tour merch, but beyond the physical evidence, our knowledge of the superstar couple is pretty slim.

Gomez’s latest Instagram, however, brought us inches closer to understanding the mysterious young couple’s dynamic.

In the photo, posted March 11, a shadowy Gomez can be seen wearing a red hoodie. Fans were quick to note that the former Disney star’s oversize sweater looks quite similar to a Champion logo piece The Weeknd has worn on occasion.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:38pm PST

Selena wearing Abel’s (The Weeknd) sweater. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PLzevufwIx — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) March 11, 2017

Of course, it was all just speculation … Until we found the comment to end all commentary.

Nestled amongst the photo’s nearly 27,000 other user comments, is The Weeknd’s innocuous two cents:

Someone’s annoyed!

So … not only does Selena steal her bf’s clothes, she also taunts him by posing in them for millions to see.

Okay, it’s not exactly Watergate, but nonetheless, we’re pretty excited about this discovery. We can just imagine the pair fake fighting about the sartorial injustice next time they meet up. Ugh, too cute.

