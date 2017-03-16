Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Rented Out an Entire Movie Theater for Date Night

Now this is how you do date night.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are currently visiting his hometown of Toronto, and the duo—who have been dating for about two months—went to great lengths to get in some alone time. Last night, the lovebirds reportedly rented out the entire 9:45 p.m. showing of the new Jordan Peele-directed movie Get Out at a local movie theater. The price? A cool $1,500. The couple was spotted out in the Canadian locale again today, where they were seen having lunch together at the Thompson Diner inside the Thompson Toronto hotel.

Earlier this week, the "It Ain't Me" singer caused a stir on social media when she posted a photo of herself wearing a red sweatshirt that looked strikingly similar to a top her beau has worn on occasion. The Weeknd all but confirmed the gossip when he himself commented on the snap. The couple was last photographed with each other in Paris, where they shared a steamy smooch.

INSTARimages

It doesn't seem like these two plan to cool things down anytime soon.