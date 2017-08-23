Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Make Grocery Shopping Look Freakin' Adorable

Jonathan Borge
Aug 23, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

“Do you prefer heirloom or sun-dried tomatoes, honey?”

That may have been a question The Weeknd proposed to Selena Gomez on Monday in L.A., where the super cute couple took their budding romance to the grocery store. Yes, the star singers headed to a local organic shop to likely purchase goods for, say, a cozy night in.

For their outing, Abel kept it sporty in Puma sweats, a track jacket, hat, and matching white shoes. Gomez, on the other hand, delivered fresh-out-of-bed vibes in a red Rodarte jersey she paired with itty-bitty shorts. As they walked outside, the “Bad Liar” singer wrapped her arm around her boyfriend, kissing his shoulder.

Cute!

Earlier this week, they made a memorable stop at Disneyland in California, where again, he kept it casual in Puma and she appeared to swoon over their time together.

Organic love, indeed.

