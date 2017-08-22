Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Disneyland Date Night Is the Stuff of Movie Magic 

Selena Gomez may be a world-famous singer, but she'll always be a Disney darling at heart. The star returned to her Mickey roots on Sunday night with her boyfriend The Weeknd for a fun-filled date night at Disneyland in California, and the whole thing is giving us serious FOMO.

The star couple held hands and took a VIP tour, even stopping to cuddle and watch the fireworks. They wore athleisure-inspired looks, with Gomez wearing an all-black ensemble and a Louis Vuitton bag while The Weeknd opted for a bright violet Puma jacket.

Marksman / MEGA

Gomez and The Weeknd have been cuing all the awws lately with their couple pictures. The Weeknd posted multiple sweet shots of Gomez and the Coach bag she designed on his Instagram story over the weekend, and his support just about melted our hearts.

Coupling that with the fact that Gomez just called The Weeknd "more of a best friend than anything else" in InStyle's September cover story, and we're full on swooning.

Can these two get any cuter? We're going to go ahead and say no.