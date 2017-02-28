Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Take Their Romance to the City of Love

It’s called the City of Love for a reason. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s latest romantic getaway has taken them to Paris, but they’re not the only A-listers in town. The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid, is also in the European city for Paris Fashion Week, as well as her big sister Gigi and BFF Kendall Jenner.

Gomez and her new man were spotted leaving the hotel La Réserve on Monday night, looking chic for a date night out. Gomez wore a high-neck top with shoulder cutouts, while The Weeknd looked handsome in a tan coat and black baseball cap. The 27-year-old singer will be performing at the AccorHôtels Arena in Paris on Tuesday, and it looks like, as in concerts past, Gomez will be by his side for the show.

AKM-GSI

Meanwhile, the Hadids are in town for PFW, where they’ll doubtlessly be walking in high fashion shows. TBD on whether Gomez will be seated in the front row to catch any couture, but it would definitely make for an interesting run-in.

From Amsterdam to Florence and Venice, these two lovebirds are taking their romance intercontinental.