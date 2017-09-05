Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Get Cozy During Date Night

Lara Walsh
Sep 05, 2017 @ 7:30 am

Selena Gomez can't keep her hands to herself, and she doesn't care who knows it.

After spending Labor Day weekend sartorially twinning with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, the pop star couldn't resist showing off her affection for her love in a rare snap of the duo looking happier than ever.

During a romantic dinner date, the sweet shot shows the blissful "Fetish" songstress and the musician cozying up in a velvet booth inside the restaurant. The grinning 25-year-old, who sported a black T-shirt and large gold hoops, looked like the cat who got the cream, as she leaned against the table to beam at the camera.

Meanwhile, the "I Feel It Coming" hitmaker, dressed in a black patterned button-up, had his arm around Gomez and gazed off into the distance—totally unaware that his picture was snapped.  

We have to ask: Could the pair look anymore in love? 

