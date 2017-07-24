Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Coordinate in Monochromatic Looks for a Belated Birthday Brunch

The Weeknd reunited with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, for a sweet post-birthday celebration.

While the “Fetish” chart topper officially rang in a quarter of a century on Saturday with her squad at a cozy pajama party, fans were quick to note that her love was nowhere to be found. The Weeknd had a prior commitment and was headlining Lollapalooza Paris that same evening. However, the smitten pop star didn’t have to wait too long for her beau to arrive, as he immediately jetted off from the City of Light to Los Angeles on Sunday for a belated birthday brunch date.

The lovebirds both opted for monochromatic ensembles for their mid-afternoon romp, with Gomez beating the summer heat in a plunging white tank top, which she paired with cream pants and matching Converses. Throwing her brunette tresses back into a messy ponytail, the birthday girl accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, aviators, and a smile for her beau.

Meanwhile, the “I Feel It Coming” star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, fought off the jet lag with an iced coffee, a navy blue-and-white track suit, and casual kicks and a baseball during the couple’s special reunion.

Happy Birthday again, Selena!