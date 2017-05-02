Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are All Loved Up on The Met Gala Red Carpet

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd arrived at the 2017 Met Gala together, and there was no shortage of PDA.

For the couple's red carpet debut, the "It Ain't Me" singer glowed in a custom Coach gown that featured intricate hand-sewn details, a daring thigh-high slit, plunging neckline, and sheer design. She completed her look with a chain-link choker necklace, matching mini bag, and metallic heeled sandals. The 24-year-old wore her freshly chopped locks pin-straight and added dramatic pink eye makeup to complete her eye-catching look. Meanwhile, her "Starboy" crooning boyfriend looked as handsome as ever in a classic black tuxedo and coordinating bow-tie that he topped off with a daisy boutonniere.

Aside from posing with their arms around each other, they also shared a sweet smooch as they made their way into the high-fashion event. Could these two get any cuter? We think not.

