Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Have an Unexpected New Bestie

If you thought the days of Taylor Swift’s squad were over, you were gravely mistaken. The singer and her crew still epitomize #squadgoals, the squad in question just looks a little different these days (Bye Karlie! See ya, Lena!).

If there’s been one mainstay in the Reputation singer’s ever-changing social pool, it’s bestie Selena Gomez, who’s been standing by Swift since the very beginning — or since 2008, at least.

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

It appears that the duo is accepting new recruits this quarter, as Taylor posted a blurry selfie (#drankin) on Thursday evening with Sel and an unexpected guest: Cazzie David.

For those of you unfamiliar with the woman, the myth, the Hollywood legacy, in a nutshell, the 24-year-old’s an aspiring writer and actress, the daughter of Seinfeld creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David, and Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend (the one he was dating an approximate minute before he proposed to Ariana Grande).

View this post on Instagram Emmeeez A post shared by CAZZIE (@cazziedavid) on Sep 18, 2016 at 3:27pm PDT

David also shared a photo from the evening, though hers subbed Gomez for Haim bassist Este. “Had a meet and greet for my fans last night. I love u all,” she joked in the caption.

Ah, to be a fly on the virtual wall of that group chat …