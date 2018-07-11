Selena Gomez Just Shared Her Thoughts on Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Quick Engagement

Lighting-fast engagements are the new black, haven’t you heard?

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande started the trend in June when they got engaged after mere weeks of dating. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin followed suit in early July, when the Biebs popped the question weeks after he and Baldwin re-upped their romance (they first dated in 2015 into 2016).

Of course, Baldwin isn’t the only famous lady with whom Bieber has dated off-and-on. That honor would also falls on Selena Gomez, whose relationship with JB is so iconic that fans have given them a name of their own: Jelena.

As soon as the news of Jailey’s (?) engagement made its rounds, fans began wondering about Sel. She’s doing just fine, by the way, but we understand the cause for concern.

Gomez, 25, is currently on the press circuit for animated film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and you know reporters have been trying their darndest to sneak in a question about Justin’s rapid-fire engagement.

One clever reporter got close, managing to elicit a response from Gomez about Davidson and Grande’s engagement. How does that relate to the Hotel Transylvania franchise, you may ask? It doesn’t. That’s why this question is so incredible.

Anyway, the bold reporter asked Gomez what her Hotel Transylvania 3 character, Mavis (a proponent of love), would say to Grande now that she’s engaged.

Gomez laughed in response (fair), and then explained that while she didn’t know what Mavis would say, she, Selena Gomez, thinks the engagement is “amazing and beautiful.”

Jury’s out on whether her statement also applies to Justin and Hailey. Maybe we should ask Mavis ...