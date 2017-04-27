Selena Gomez Is the Only One Surprised by the Success of 13 Reasons Why

When we heard that Selena Gomez was serving as the executive producer of a new teen Netflix series about a hit book, our first thought was "instant success." Gomez herself is the most-followed person on Instagram. Add in a controversial topic (suicide) and a buzzy young cast (Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette), and you have yourself a smash hit.

Our show @13reasonswhy came out tonight and I couldn't be more overwhelmed with pride and joy. After 7 years of holding onto this book, I couldn't of picked a better time for this message to exist. Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic, compelling story and we were lucky to have brought it to life. Thank you to every single soul that put their heart into this passion project A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:24am PDT

Within weeks, the series became the most tweeted-about show of 2017, and the streaming company is reportedly working on a Season 2. As for Gomez's reaction to the series’ success? At We Day California on Thursday she said she was “surprised.”

“I’m a little overwhelmed and very surprised,” the host of the event, held at Inglewood's The Forum, told E! News. “I mean I believed in the project for so long and I understood what the message was. I just wanted it to come across in a way that kids [would be] frightened or confused—in a way that they would talk about it because it’s something that’s happening all the time. So, I’m overwhelmed that it’s doing as well as it’s doing.”

Wish the rest of the crew was with us today. Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving. Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

As for those Season 2 rumors, Gomez had one word: “Maybe?”

We'll take it.